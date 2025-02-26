Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 137.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Beyond Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of BYON stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.81. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Beyond by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

