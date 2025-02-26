Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%.

Beyond Price Performance

BYON stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.81.

Get Beyond alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYON. Argus lowered shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.