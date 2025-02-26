BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,605,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $958.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,007.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $980.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total transaction of $37,851,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,432. This trade represents a 84.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,190 shares of company stock worth $115,163,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $914.00 to $971.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,120.67.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

