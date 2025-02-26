Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3853 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Brambles Stock Performance
Shares of Brambles stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 133,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Brambles has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $26.70.
About Brambles
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.