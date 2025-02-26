Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. Brink’s updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.400 EPS.
NYSE BCO traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 176,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,799. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.
The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.
