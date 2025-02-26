Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%.
NYSE:WHD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,745. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.
Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.
