Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,745. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

