Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) was up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 152,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 100,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada Carbon Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Canada Carbon Company Profile
Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.
