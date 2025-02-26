Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 17th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:CJ traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,908. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M. Scott Ratushny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$82,800.00. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CJ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Energy

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.