Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Trading Up 39.3% – Still a Buy?

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 39.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 3,031,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 977,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).
Celsius Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.54.
Celsius Resources Company Profile
The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.
