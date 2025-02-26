Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Trading Up 39.3% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLAGet Free Report) shares were up 39.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 3,031,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 977,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Celsius Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.54.

Celsius Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.