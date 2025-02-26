Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.3% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,029,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $480,555,000 after buying an additional 52,711 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.4% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $874,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 19,929 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,283,626.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,605 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,318.05. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 31,983 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $2,060,025.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,120 shares in the company, valued at $47,413,489.20. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,848 shares of company stock worth $4,767,206. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

