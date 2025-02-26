Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. 256,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,039,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $628.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,116,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 404,082 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 271.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 380,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 38,913 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,761,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

