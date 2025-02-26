ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issues Earnings Results

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%. ClearPoint Neuro updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Up 3.0 %

CLPT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 239,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,522. The company has a market cap of $475.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CLPT. B. Riley lifted their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

