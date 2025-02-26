Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIBN remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.27. Community Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Get Community Investors Bancorp alerts:

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.