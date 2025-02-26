Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Crescent Capital BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $677.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCAP

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.