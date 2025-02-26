CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $45.62. Approximately 333,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,364,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 300,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

