Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

NYSE:LMT opened at $448.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

