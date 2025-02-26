Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $109.79 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

