Desjardins Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$148.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$138.00 to C$148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.33.

Get Stantec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STN

Stantec Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Stantec

Shares of TSE STN traded up C$6.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$126.60. 504,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,142. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$103.48 and a 12 month high of C$126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$113.28.

In other news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 3,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$112.03 per share, with a total value of C$336,099.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.