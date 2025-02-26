Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 104.84%.

Digimarc Price Performance

DMRC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 198,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,148. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

