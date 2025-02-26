DMKC Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 3.8% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

