DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 17891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

