Donald Robinson-Gay Sells 550 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $36,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,527.50. The trade was a 9.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $65.06. 56,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,798. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after buying an additional 107,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

