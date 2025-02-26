Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $500,156.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,956,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,721,453.38. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Report on Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.