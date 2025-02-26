Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $12.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 840. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

See Also

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

