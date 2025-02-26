Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Driven Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.150-1.250 EPS.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 545,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,339. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

