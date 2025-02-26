Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading 11.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) was up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.14 and last traded at C$13.14. Approximately 120,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 184,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

DND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. The company has a market cap of C$906.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.19.

In other Dye & Durham news, Director Eric Shahinian acquired 12,300 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,433.29. Also, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$19,150,000.00. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

