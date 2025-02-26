Eastside Distilling Integrates with CredEvolv to Boost Mortgage Approval Prospects

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE), doing business as Beeline Holdings, announced on February 26, 2025, that its subsidiary, Beeline Loans Inc., has integrated with CredEvolv. The strategic partnership is designed to help borrowers with low credit scores improve their credit standing and secure mortgage approval.

CredEvolv, founded by seasoned mortgage industry veterans, specializes in assisting credit-challenged consumers. Through a transparent and expedited process, the company has enabled thousands of borrowers to achieve mortgage readiness in six months or less. Once borrowers reach their target credit score, they can return to Beeline for a streamlined mortgage approval process, as much of their financial information is already on file.

“This partnership strengthens our ability to help more borrowers achieve homeownership,” said Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. He noted that integrating CredEvolv’s services is expected to enhance customer satisfaction and improve conversion rates by expediting the overall approval process for prospective homeowners.

Steve Romano, Co-Founder and President of CredEvolv, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the collaborative effort demonstrates a shared commitment to ensuring that more people have the opportunity to qualify for a mortgage. “We’re thrilled to partner with this exceptional lender that is truly focused on giving back by helping more people achieve financial stability, unlock better rates, and ultimately become and remain homeowners,” Romano stated.

The move reinforces Beeline Holdings’ focus on innovating in the mortgage lending industry by leveraging technology-driven solutions and strategic partnerships. The integration with CredEvolv is expected to further solidify the company’s position as an innovator in the space while providing tangible benefits for consumers facing challenges in obtaining traditional mortgage financing.

Forward-looking statements related to the partnership and its prospective outcomes were included in the company’s press release, with appropriate caution regarding the inherent risks and uncertainties in the industry.

