eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. 8,782,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,384. eBay has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.18). eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.