Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Enovis updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.250 EPS.

Shares of Enovis stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.94. Enovis has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $63.96.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

