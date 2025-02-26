Ethereum (ETH) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,445.81 or 0.02773353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $294.91 billion and $24.72 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00009210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,575,924 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

