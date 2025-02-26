Ethereum (ETH) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $2,445.81 or 0.02773353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $294.91 billion and $24.72 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00024788 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00009210 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00003447 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00007379 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00005171 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000737 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,575,924 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
