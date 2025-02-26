Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 17th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Up 0.1 %

EXETF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

