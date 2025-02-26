FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Releases Earnings Results

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.

FalconStor Software Stock Down 15.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FALC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.10. FalconStor Software has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.60.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

