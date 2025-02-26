FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Releases Earnings Results

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.
FalconStor Software Stock Down 15.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FALC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.10. FalconStor Software has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.60.
FalconStor Software Company Profile
