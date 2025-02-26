Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $10.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.93. 1,208,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

