Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.69 and last traded at $85.53. 142,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 382,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSS

Federal Signal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $78,192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $36,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Federal Signal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 322,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,863,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.