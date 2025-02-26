First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Shares Up 34% – Time to Buy?

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 34% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 2,182,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 323,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Up 30.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$24.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

