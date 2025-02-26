First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Shares Up 36% – Here’s What Happened

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 36% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 2,169,605 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 322,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16.

About First Atlantic Nickel

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

