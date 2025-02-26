First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading 24% Higher – Here’s Why

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31. 1,688,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 312,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Up 32.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.80.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

