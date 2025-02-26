First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.000-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.000-20.000 EPS.
First Solar Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of First Solar stock traded up $14.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,797,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.38. First Solar has a 1 year low of $144.28 and a 1 year high of $306.77.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
