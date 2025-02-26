First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.000-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.000-20.000 EPS.

First Solar Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $14.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,797,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.38. First Solar has a 1 year low of $144.28 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.96.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

