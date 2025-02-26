First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 40,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 27,773 shares.The stock last traded at $126.12 and had previously closed at $129.99.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $912.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.71.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,196,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,178,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,543,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.