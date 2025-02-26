FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS.
FirstEnergy Price Performance
NYSE:FE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,496,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $44.97.
FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
