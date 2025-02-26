FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,496,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

