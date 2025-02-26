FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.2 %
FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. 7,416,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,300. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
