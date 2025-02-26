FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $153.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.87. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.42 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.14.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

