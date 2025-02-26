Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,414 ($17.92) and last traded at GBX 1,406 ($17.82), with a volume of 114012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,336 ($16.93).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,206.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.97. The company has a market cap of £570.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18.
Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 274.45 ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 58.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 EPS for the current year.
Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.
