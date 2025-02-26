Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Zacks reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%.

Geron Trading Down 31.4 %

Geron stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,719,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,690,789. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Geron from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

