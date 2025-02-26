Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 9.7% – Should You Buy?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.47. 253,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 991,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

