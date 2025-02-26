Gold Stocks To Watch Now – February 25th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Barrick Gold, Cadence Design Systems, Newmont, Vale, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. Their value is influenced by factors such as gold prices, production costs, and geopolitical risks, making them a strategic investment choice for those seeking exposure to the precious metal without directly owning physical gold. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. 40,910,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,284,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.13. 9,613,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,754,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $306.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.04. 18,185,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,674,359. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.92. 1,182,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.37. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,821,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 18,838,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,926,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

AEM traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $95.74. 1,904,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,385. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

