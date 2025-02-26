Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 839 ($10.63) and last traded at GBX 839.40 ($10.64), with a volume of 152755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 857.20 ($10.86).

Grafton Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 913.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 978.38.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

