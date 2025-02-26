Greif, Inc. (GEF-B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on April 1st

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF-B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Greif has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GEF-B opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.