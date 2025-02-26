Growth Stocks To Consider – February 26th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to the overall market, often driven by innovation, expansion, or strong business fundamentals. These companies typically reinvest their earnings into further development rather than paying dividends, which can lead to higher potential returns as the value of the stock increases, albeit with greater volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.65. 4,267,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,595. The company has a market cap of $402.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $960.28. 313,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,007.50 and a 200-day moving average of $980.38. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.67. 1,737,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Featured Stories