Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 105,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 81,454 shares.The stock last traded at $195.33 and had previously closed at $203.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 665,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,455,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

